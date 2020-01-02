Global  

Julián Castro Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Julián Castro dropped out of the 2020 presidential race on Thursday.

Castro was a housing secretary under the Obama administration.

He was the mayor of San Antonio before that.

Castro dropped out via video.

Castro said that he'd determined it "simply isn't our time." "Today it's with a heavy heart, and profound gratitude, that I will suspend my campaign for president."
