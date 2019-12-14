Vegans May Get Same Legal Protections As Religious People IN UK

A vegan who was fired by his employer is bringing a landmark legal case to a British court on Thursday.

He hopes the lawsuit will change the law to ensure that veganism is considered a protected "philosophical belief".

Jordi Casamitjana claims he was terminated by animal welfare group League Against Cruel Sports in 2018.

Casamtijana alleges that he lost his job because he told colleagues their employer was investing in unethical funds.

Casamtijana says his employer's pension fund was "being invested in companies that experiment on animals".

According to CNN, the League Against Cruel Sports has rejected this claim.

Casamitjana is hoping to force a change to Britain's Equality Act that would view veganism similar to a religion.