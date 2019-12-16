Mysterious Drones Are Flying In Rural Areas And No One Knows Why

Mysterious drones have been flying over Colorado and Nebraska in recent weeks.

Authorities are perplexed by the aircraft and their origins.

Deputies have spotted more than 16 unmanned drones flying in northeast Colorado.

According to CNN, authorities received multiple reports of drone sightings last month.

FAA officials said that multiple FAA divisions and government agencies are investigating.

Officials said it appears the drones were staying at least 150-200 feet away from buildings and people.

The Yuma County Sheriff confirmed that the drones are flying in airspace controlled by the federal government.