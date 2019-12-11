Former Yankees Pitcher Don Larsen Dies at Age 90

Larsen pitched the only perfect game in World Series history in 1956 for the New York Yankees.

Larsen led the Yankees to victory in Game 5.

And the Yankees defeated the Brooklyn Dodgers in seven games.

After being removed in the second inning of Game 2.

Larsen was given the start by manager Casey Stengel in Game 5.

I must admit I was shocked.

I knew I had to do better than the last time, keep the game close and somehow give our team a chance to win.

, Don Larsen, via autobiography.

Casey was betting on me, and I was determined not to let him down this time, Don Larsen, via autobiography.

Larsen died of esophageal cancer in hospice care in Hayden, Idaho, on Wednesday.

The pitcher was 81-91 in his career, but he was named World Series MVP in 1956