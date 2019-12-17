Cyprus rape case latest: President urged to intervene...

'There has been a grave injustice here,' says teenager's lawyer



Recent related videos from verified sources Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis The individuals she had accused of assaulting her were not summoned to court because prosecutors considered it a case of public mischief and not rape.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:22Published 3 days ago : Sonia Gandhi led opposition delegation meets President Kovind over CAA and more news|Oneindia News UNNAO RAPE CASE: NEXT HEARING ADJOURNED TILL DEC 20th, SC REFUSES TO ENTERTAIN PETITIONS ON JAMIA, AMU PROTESTS, JAMIA STUDENTS CONTINUE PEACEFUL PROTESTS AGAINST CAA, JAMIA PROTEST: 10 PEOPLE.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 04:00Published 2 weeks ago