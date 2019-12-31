Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Alex Trebek Talks 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time'

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:10s - Published < > Embed
Alex Trebek Talks 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time'

Alex Trebek Talks 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time'

Alex Trebek shares what fans can expect from the "Jeopardy!

The Greatest of All Time" special, in which the show's top winners -- Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer -- will compete in a series of matches to become the top champion.

Plus, the contestants discuss the honour of being a part of the long-running game show.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

taymarch

Taylor Ryun Y.S. Lee Alex Trebek opens up about depression amid battle with pancreatic cancer @PSYCHICTWINS #Empowerment… https://t.co/m5uy8EaYyj 5 minutes ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Alex Trebek’s Wife Jean Talks About the ‘Jeopardy!’ Host’s Pancreatic Cancer Battle https://t.co/cp13pGfAvs https://t.co/kOcBOpNR7n 45 minutes ago

MCCJC8

Jill RT @latimes: Alex Trebek opens up about depression amid battle with pancreatic cancer https://t.co/czqSVPqapT 58 minutes ago

southflorida

Going Out | South Florida Sun Sentinel Alex Trebek talks legacy in ‘Jeopardy!’ special https://t.co/chec7BxGiv https://t.co/bhIMEpaMCj 3 hours ago

BrucePlatt1

Bruce Platt Program Alert! On you local ABC network, Alex Trebek talks about how his treatment is going on What is Jeopardy? Hi… https://t.co/JhhpdTQONs 6 hours ago

GentNewsCom

Gent News Alex Trebek Talks 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' https://t.co/SCT3LxGdw1 10 hours ago

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas #Canada: Alex Trebek Talks ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’ https://t.co/Flnwo7GC4q 11 hours ago

livestrong

LIVESTRONG Depression and cancer is real! Take it from Alex Trebek of @Jeopardy. He struggles with depression during his… https://t.co/zkyrrm5tv2 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time' Begins TUESDAY JAN 7 8|7c [Video]'JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time' Begins TUESDAY JAN 7 8|7c

'JEOPARDY!' is coming to ABC prime-time in a multiple consecutive night event with 'JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time'! Hosted by Alex Trebek, this epic television event brings together the three..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.