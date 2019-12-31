Alex Trebek Talks 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time'

Alex Trebek shares what fans can expect from the "Jeopardy!

The Greatest of All Time" special, in which the show's top winners -- Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer -- will compete in a series of matches to become the top champion.

Plus, the contestants discuss the honour of being a part of the long-running game show.