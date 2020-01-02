Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Wilmer Valderrama Announces New Year's Day Engagement To Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Wilmer Valderrama Announces New Year's Day Engagement To Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco

Wilmer Valderrama Announces New Year's Day Engagement To Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco

Wilmer Valderrama Announces New Year's Day Engagement To Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco.

The 'NCIS' star announced their engagement on New Year's Day, posting a picture of him down on one knee.

'It's just us now' 01-01-2020, Wilmer Valderrama, via Instagram .

The model reposted the same image and added a close up of her pear-shaped engagement ring.

The couple has been romantically linked since April 2019.

Valderrama previously dated Demi Lovato and Mandy Moore, both of whom he remains close friends with
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Wilmer Valderrama engaged to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco

Los Angeles, Jan 2 (IANS) Actor Wilmer Valderrama started the new year by getting engaged to his...
Sify - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Danielle Brooks engaged [Video]Danielle Brooks engaged

Danielle Brooks is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Dennis Gelin.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Wilmer Valderrama engaged [Video]Wilmer Valderrama engaged

Wilmer Valderrama is engaged, after proposing to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco on New Year's Day!

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.