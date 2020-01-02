First Transgender Superhero to Be Revealed by Marvel 'Very Soon'
Marvel president Kevin Feige
made the revelation at a recent
New York Film Academy event.
He stated that the character
would appear "very soon, in a
movie that we’re shooting right now.".
Feige also hinted that more
transgender characters would
be revealed in the future.
Fans have speculated that
the appearance will likely occur
in the upcoming 'Thor: Love and Thunder.'.
Reports that Marvel was
seeking a transgender woman
to be cast in the film emerged over the summer.
It is widely believed that the
character Sera will be the first
transgender superhero revealed by Marvel.
In the Thor universe,
Sera transitions to a female
identity after descending
from a group of all-male angels