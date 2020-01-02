Wilmer Valderrama Announces New Year's Day Engagement To Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco

The 'NCIS' star announced their engagement on New Year's Day, posting a picture of him down on one knee.

'It's just us now' 01-01-2020, Wilmer Valderrama, via Instagram .

The model reposted the same image and added a close up of her pear-shaped engagement ring.

The couple has been romantically linked since April 2019.

Valderrama previously dated Demi Lovato and Mandy Moore, both of whom he remains close friends with