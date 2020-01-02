Global  

Wilmer Valderrama Announces New Year's Day Engagement To Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco

The 'NCIS' star announced their engagement on New Year's Day, posting a picture of him down on one knee.

'It's just us now' 01-01-2020, Wilmer Valderrama, via Instagram .

The model reposted the same image and added a close up of her pear-shaped engagement ring.

The couple has been romantically linked since April 2019.

Valderrama previously dated Demi Lovato and Mandy Moore, both of whom he remains close friends with
Wilmer Valderrama Is Engaged to Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco

Wilmer Valderrama is starting off 2020 on a high note! The That '70s Show star announced his...
Amanda Pacheco Wiki: Facts about the Model Engaged to Wilmer Valderrama

Wilmer Valderrama kicks off 2020 as an engaged man! The That '70s Show star took to Instagram to...
