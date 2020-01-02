Chris Makes Kale Pesto Pasta 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bon Appetit - Duration: 17:29s - Published Chris Makes Kale Pesto Pasta Join Chris Morocco in the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen as he makes pasta with kale pesto. Substitute pine nuts for the walnuts if you'd like. To serve with pasta, stir in ½ cup pasta cooking liquid to the pesto until smooth and toss to coat, or serve as a topping for chicken. Check out the recipe here: https://www.bonappetit.com/recipe/kale-and-walnut-pesto 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Chris Makes Kale Pesto Pasta - You know.- It convinced me thatafter you make a recipeyou're not gonna feel likemalnourished and hungry,you're actually gonna feel satisfied.- Andy, two years ago Andykind of wanted you to bea little bit hungry.- Just like.- It's charred, charred cabbage with cod,you know and like grapefruit.- Yeah.- Yeah, not even a grain of rice in sight.- I'm feeling nourishedand hopefully healthy.- Definitely healthy.[upbeat music]So the Feel Good FoodPlan is our kind of answerto the question of how canwe eat the way we wanna feelin 2020 and like beyond?You know Andy and Icame up with 10 recipes.We're not counting calories,we're not being dogmaticabout what is or isn't healthy.Just 10 easy recipes that youknow are highly achievableon a weeknight that you can you knowfeel great about eating.I am, what's up?- I know what this is.- Yeah, you know what this is.- Do you know what this is?They'll know.- [Tommy] We're about to find out.- Yeah.- Yeah.- Oh here we go.- What did you say aboutthe Feel Good Food Plan?How'd you describe it?- I described it's atradition of collaborationbetween myself and youfor the last three years.- And this year it'sgoing in our print issue.- Oh yeah, that is cool.- And yeah, it's 10 incrediblerecipes you're gonnawanna make.10?- 10.Plus dessert.- Plus dessert.This is a great one.- Yeah.I'm make kale and pistachio pasta with,using farro pasta.This is our farro spaghetti.So it's, think of itlike a whole wheat pasta,but it's not quite as gnarlyas whole wheat pasta can get,where you get crazy earthynutty flavor that's justlike very, it's start to bein competition with whateveryou serve it with.Farro pasta, you know itjust has like great flavor,great texture, but youcan feel slightly virtuouseating it if that makes sense.Blender parm is wheninstead of sitting hereand scraping all my knucklesat the end of a very long daytrying to grate a wholebunch of parm for you guys,and no I don't wanna use a microplane.I don't really believein using a microplanefor Parmesan cheese.So blender parm.[chatter]So you cut parm, itshould be, you know firm,like as in like cold from the fridge.It'll just help it kind of getchopped up nice and evenly.Oh, I use blender parm,I guess it was a reverse engineering,a different crew.So it's okay that you guys don't remember.I was a little bit offended.[chatter][blender rumbling]Blender parm.So what I like aboutblender parm is that you getthese wonderful kind of texture.It's like the textureyou get when you go toan Italian restaurantand you have that likesprinkly cheese on the table.Like pleasantly clumpy.Dense but, and yet weirdly aerated.Does that makes sense, itprobably doesn't at all.You can microplane that sameamount of Parmesan cheeseand you will have a punch bowl like this.And then it's justgonna get kind of clumpyand matted down.Whereas this, it's gonnaincorporate into our pestoreally really easily.But it's also denseenough that it's gonna puta meaningful amount in there.So I don't even need to wash this out.'Cause we're gonna bedoing our pesto in there.So, here's the thing about kale.Like raw kale, it got big for a while.But this is a way of usinga fair amount of kaleand eating a lot of kalein a way that's likehonestly like immensely pleasurable.'Cause you're eating it on pasta right?So, you don't have to, basicallyanything can be a pesto.So you could have anynumber of hearty greens,you could have like collards,a little bit of Swiss charred,you could have alternate herbs.Not necessarily basil.But the kale that we're gonna use in the,in the pesto today I'mgonna blanch just brieflyin the pasta cooking water.That's gonna soften it,it's gonna make it turnbright green, and it's gonnaallow it to wilt just enoughso that I can kind of squeeze it out,squeeze out that excess water.And it's gonna incorporatereally nicely into the pesto.So that way you don't justhave that kind of squeakyraw kale sensation when you eat it.You're gonna get a littlebit more kind of supple,a little bit more of likethe cooked notes of kale,but without having tolike actually cook it.Alright so I'm just de-stemming.So we're gonna take this to the stove.So I'm making the pestobefore we cook the pasta.Alright?[pots clanking]Needs salt.So I want the, obviously Iwant the water for the pastato be salted just so thatit gets seasoned all theway through.I also want salt on the kale.I mean look, it's not essential,like, you know it's the, it'sthe sudden temperature changethat's gonna set thechlorophyll in the kale leaves.I'm just gonna leave themin just for a few seconds,until they're kind of wilted.And then I'm gonna get them out.Think like 30 seconds max.And this is like fairly tender kale.So it's also gonna help season the kaleand like get someseasoning on the kale rightfrom the beginning.Just a quick dip, yousee the color change,how fast that happens.So it's, it's only reallypartly cooking the kalebut it just means it's gonna,it's gonna be that muchmore tender when we goto puree it.I'm gonna keep the watergoing for the pasta,come back to it in a sec,as soon as our pesto is done.[chatter]So I'm just wringing outsome of that excess water.You might need to wait aminute until it cools down.And I'm not gonna havethis be the first thingthat I blend.So, so in the blender, first thing,we're gonna add our garlic.[chatter]Only the roughest of chops in there.Then I'm gonna do a thirdof a cup of pistachios.Raw pistachios are fine.What's great about pistachios in this,obviously everybody knowslike you know pine nutsare kind of like almostsynonymous with pesto,at least for some people.Pistachio is also like a very soft nut.Kind of like a pine nut is.So it blends and getssuper creamy really easily.So that way you don'tactually have to put that muchbutter and oil into thispesto to counterbalancethat really assertive sortof green vegetal flavorof the kale.The pistachio kind of disappears in there,you taste it a little bit.But it adds a richness, it adds fat,and it helps you balanceout all that kale.So olive oil.And then water.- [Man] Yes.- Third of a cup.[chatter]So the reason why wewait to put the kale inis just that it justkeeps it out of the wayso that we can reallybreak down those pistachiosso they stay really creamy in the pesto.So putting a third of acup of this Parmesan in.Now one thing to be aware of.If you are a die hardParmesan microplaner,I know you're out there,you're gonna need literallyfour times this volume of parm.So go by the ounce amount,this is one ounce ofParmesan going in there.And then our kale isgonna go in there as well.We're adding a controlledamount of water to this justto get it to puree nicely.So I wanna make sure thebulk of the water is out ofthe kale just because that is sort ofan unpredictable amount.[chatter]So you wanna just kind ofeliminate it as a variable.So, it helps to have avery powerful blender.But you don't need agreat blender to do this.You could do this in a food processor,and it'll be perfectly fine.Already tasting really good.I'm gonna season this upwith a little bit of salt.But point being whatevermethod you're usingwhether it's the blender orfood processor feel free to addanother splash or two of waterto get it to loosen enoughto puree effectively.So like right now this is where we're at.Okay, it's not bad.It's smooth-ish.But I think we can do a little bit better.So, to that end we're gonna put injust a splash more water.See if we can work itaround a little bit more.Okay, let's see where we're at here.So I already, see howmuch creamier that got?Even a little bit more kind of,evenly green, a little bit smoother.So it's stiff, we're gonnaloosen it further okaywith additional pasta cooking water.But at least it's starting off in a placewhere to what extent is it emulsified,to what extent is it pureed?Why is any of us here?I don't know.We're gonna cook the pasta.[bag crinkling]Just keep rolling.No, it's okay.It's gonna take us a minuteto cook the pasta anyway.[tongs clanking]- [Tommy] Just have tokeep the video goingwhile it's cooking then?- Oh my god, no, alrightcamera cuts, camera cuts.[laughing]I don't have it today.Today is not the day.Alright so we're cooking pasta.So let's check back ina few minutes alright?Alright, cool, so we're good here.Ooh, that's hot.So I'm not like freaking outif there's a little bit ofwater clinging to this pasta.We are gonna be adding atleast a third of a cup water,pasta cooking liquid to the,to this dish just to geteverything to incorporate nicely.The main thing is like youdon't want to use so much waterin the pureeing of your pesto,and then add so muchwater here that you loosenthe pesto like too much.That would just suck.'Cause then you're gonnadilute your flavors.You're gonna have likevery saucy soup-y pestoand nobody wants that.[blender tapping]So what I like about kalepesto is that I didn't have tosit here and pick an entirecase of basil to do it right?Kale leaves you know, picking you know,the stems from one largebunch of lacinato kaletakes you maybe a minute.Maybe 30 seconds, I don't know.We didn't have a timer going.But it's not a lot of time.Whereas kale you know,there's a lot of kale in the world.It's so green, I love that.So, when you were like we'regonna get you a glass of waterI was like I've got water right here,don't worry about it Tommy.- [Tommy] You're gonna need,you're gonna drink salted pasta water?It is liquid gold.- Liquid gold man.Alright, I'm gonna addeven a touch more water.So, it's better to keep addingthen to be in a situationwhere you wish you could take away.That's, that's all I'm gonna say okay?It tightens you know as thepasta continues to absorba little bit of water.[chatter]Alright this is perfect.Thanks for the heads up on the butter.It was just like sittingthere calling out to you.Where, so it's not too late.[pasta sloshing]I mean, it's nice with pastato get a little bit of heighton the plate.I'm honestly just sittinghere thinking like maybeI'm gonna add a littlebit more water just to geta little bit more you know drapey,drapey zhush to the sauce.Uh oh, tower, tower down.Get over there.Yeah I'm just gonna add like you know,I just want Carla to be really impressed.- [Tommy] There we go, look at that.- Okay Carla, we're ready.- You're ready.Am I ready, I feel like I'vebeen preparing my whole lifefor this moment.- Well I introduced you asthe maker of white pesto.- True.- You know, so.- I did make it.- This is you know green one.- This is a green one.Is this?- Do you wanna lobsterbib or like an apron?- I already schmutzed up my thing.- Perfect, so the pesto will fit right in.- Wait, this is BA'sbest or not BA's best?- No, so this our kaleand pistachio pesto forFeel Good Food Plan.- Yes.- With the farrow pasta.- Wonderful.- Yeah.- Love farro.- Yeah, hold on.I'm gonna give you the hot one.- Cool.Do I have to?Okay thanks.- There you go, it's cool.I've thought of everything.- It's a really stunning green.- Thank you, and just so youknow this green is so stunningthat after you eat itit may be on your teethfor the next five to 10 days.- But is it one of thosethings like with beets?Is it like that?- Oh no, it's not that bad.- You know what I'm talking about.And it's, I just feel healthy.- Totally.- You know what I mean?It's farro, it's kale.- It's farro, it's kale.- Nuts, it's good fats.- What better way to eata bunch of kale than this?- I mean there is no better way.- Right?- I've eaten kale lots of ways,this is definitely the best.- And if I told you therewas some basil in thereI feel like you'd, you might be like oh,like sure.- Yeah, sure, I'd buy that.- It's sort of like.- Is there none?- No, it's just kale.- None.- Right, what else is there to say?- Um, delicious.I just ate from the edge.- Okay.- So I don't know if more people need to.- I don't know.- I came in from the side.- Whoever knows.- You know.- Alright.- Healthy as an ox.[laughing]Delicious.- Alright.- Kale.- Cool.- Does a body good.- Alright, thanks Carla.[chatter]- I feel so healthy now.- Yeah, good pesto?- Do you wanna try some?- Oh, fine.- Just careful with your shirt.I'm a little bit worried about your shirt.I'm just making you a little tasty taste.Okay?Yes, yes.Now you're thinking.- I love the color.I love the color.- The color, the consistency.- It just clings onto the noodles.- Yes.It's, it's a clinger.- This is generously sauced.- Yes.- You know I feel like.I appreciate how there'sjust a touch of garlic.- Thanks Chris.- Thanks buddy.Cool.Look, I think the point hereis that there's no reasonwhy you should still be makingpesto from basil in January.You know kale is outthere, it's available,you know you can affordto use a lot of it,as much as you want.As far as I'm concerned thereis no more delicious wayto eat an entire bunch ofit than thrown togetherwith some pistachios, Parmesan, salt,and to Andy's point just enough garlic.And brought together.Feel Good Food Plan 2020.Make it.[chatter]- [Tommy] Yes.- I'm not gonna show you myteeth because my producersinform me that they arequite green right now.[dishes clanking]





