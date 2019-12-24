Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Box Truck Tips Over Along I-95 Near Commodore Barry Bridge

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Box Truck Tips Over Along I-95 Near Commodore Barry BridgeNo word if anyone was hurt.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Truck carrying plane gets stuck under bridge in India [Video]Truck carrying plane gets stuck under bridge in India

In an odd incident, a truck carrying an abandoned plane got stuck under a bridge in India&apos;s eastern Durgapur city on Tuesday. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:59Published

Watch an India Post aircraft get stuck under bridge in West Bengal [Video]Watch an India Post aircraft get stuck under bridge in West Bengal

This is the moment a truck carrying an abandoned India Post aircraft got stuck under a bridge. The incident took place on National Highway-2 in Durgapur, West Bengal on December 24. Video films..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.