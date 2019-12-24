Global  

Deadline Day To Apply For Recreational Marijuana Dispensary License

With legal marijuana sales now underway in Illinois, entrepreneurs hoping for a piece of the pot pie are running out of time to apply for a license to open a recreational cannabis dispensary.

CBS 2's Eric Cox reports.
