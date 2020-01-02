Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Large crowd in B.C. rush in for polar bear dip, some bail rather quickly

Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Large crowd in B.C. rush in for polar bear dip, some bail rather quicklyLarge crowd in B.C. rush in for polar bear dip, some bail rather quickly
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ooraahh

ooraahh ...oh, the irony of two of the most stat oriented clubs getting caught using technology to cheat? a: the wonky cro… https://t.co/WyGhyqsyqv 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.