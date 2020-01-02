Global  

EPA crews heading to I-696 contamination site today to stop spread of cancer-causing chemicals

Today crews with the Environmental Protection Agency will be at the I-696 contamination site in an effort to stop any cancer-causing chemicals from spreading on the highway—and other areas near the building where the green ooze originated.
