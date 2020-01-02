Fossils Turn Out To Be Teenage T. Rexes 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:48s - Published Fossils Turn Out To Be Teenage T. Rexes Two fossil skeletons once thought to be pygmy T. Rexes turned out to actually be teenagers of the variety. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this