|
British Chipmaker Imagination Technologies Signs a Deal With Apple
|
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:18s - Published < > Embed
British Chipmaker Imagination Technologies Signs a Deal With Apple
The British chipmaker Imagination Technologies has made a new deal with Apple to provide graphics chips for iPhones after having their relationship with the tech giant ended two years ago.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|UK-based chipmaker Imagination Technologies on Thursday announced Apple has replaced a licensing...
AppleInsider - Published Also reported by •MacRumours.com
|Apple has reached an agreement with one of its former chipmakers, a British firm called Imagination,...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Business Insider
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this