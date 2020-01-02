Global  

Castro drops out of presidential race

Julian Castro, the grandson of a Mexican immigrant who became San Antonio mayor and a U.S. housing secretary, suspended his 2020 Democratic presidential run on Thursday.

Jillian Kitchener reports.
(SOUNDBITE)(English) DEMOCRAT JULIAN CASTRO, SAYING: “I’m so proud of the campaign we’ve run together…” Julian Castro has dropped out of the presidential race.

The former U.S. housing secretary and former mayor of San Antonio on Thursday announced his resignation on Twitter - posting a video highlighting moments from his campaign.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) DEMOCRAT JULIAN CASTRO, SAYING: “But with only a month until the Iowa caucuses, and given the circumstances of this campaign season, I have determined that it simply isn’t our time.” The charisma and assertiveness that helped make 45-year-old Castro a rising star in the Democratic Party did not translate into enough support to compete against better-known candidates.

Among the crowded field - Castro struggled to raise enough money, and remained low in the polls.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) DEMOCRAT JULIAN CASTRO, SAYING: “I’m not done fighting.

I’ll keep working toward a nation where everything counts.” Castro has long been a champion of immigrant rights… and during the campaign, was a strong critic of President Donald Trump’s policies.

The only Latino to run for the 2020 presidency - Castro did not shy away from criticizing his fellow Democrats either.

He notably questioned Joe Biden’s memory in the September 12 debate - then defended his comments amid the criticism that followed.

Biden remains at the top of national opinion polls, with Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders... in a field that now has 14 Democratic candidates.



