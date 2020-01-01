Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Artificial Intelligence Can Diagnose Breast Cancer More Accurately Than Doctors

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
Artificial Intelligence Can Diagnose Breast Cancer More Accurately Than DoctorsNew research suggests AI may be better at diagnosing breast cancer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

AI beats human breast cancer diagnosis

Researchers have trained an artificial intelligence model to detect cancer in breast scans from...
SBS - Published Also reported by •geek.com


Google AI system as good as radiologists at detecting breast cancer: Study

Google AI system as good as radiologists at detecting breast cancer: StudyCHICAGO — A Google artificial intelligence system proved as good as expert radiologists at...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaJerusalem Post



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Patients can benefit from AI cancer diagnosis in a 'year' [Video]Patients can benefit from AI cancer diagnosis in a 'year'

Google UK Health leader Dr Dominic King says patients will start benefitting from new artificial intelligence that can diagnose breast cancer in the "next year or two". An international team of..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.