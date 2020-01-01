Airbus Is Officially the World's Largest Planemaker by Sales now < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:24s - Published Airbus Is Officially the World's Largest Planemaker by Sales Airbus officially overtakes Boeing as the world's largest planemaker by sales. The French airline company reported completing a total of 863 aircraft deliveries by the end of 2019.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this