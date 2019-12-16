Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hailee Steinfeld Releases New Song 'Wrong Direction' | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Hailee Steinfeld Releases New Song 'Wrong Direction' | Billboard NewsHailee Steinfeld is ringing in the new year with new music.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Is Hailee Steinfeld' New Song About Niall Horan?

Hailee Steinfeld released her new song “Wrong Direction” this week and fans have been speculating...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •Billboard.comJust JaredAceShowbiz


Hailee Steinfeld Releases New Single 'Wrong Direction' To Kick Off 2020 - Listen & Get Lyrics Here!

Hailee Steinfeld is kickING off the new year with her brand new song, “Wrong Direction”! “Happy...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •Billboard.comJust JaredAceShowbiz



You Might Like


Tweets about this

robindavidman

Robin Davidman Hailee Steinfeld Releases Lyric Video for 'Wrong Direction' https://t.co/9Re4kDaf0S https://t.co/sNpGkUW8Gu 17 hours ago

geert100geert

geert dulieu Hailee Steinfeld releases new song: 'Wrong Direction' https://t.co/tpSaU8zoOF 21 hours ago

TeamHaileeFR

Hailee Steinfeld France 🇫🇷 RT @Substream: .@HaileeSteinfeld releases reflective new song, "Wrong Direction" https://t.co/wtCR9VXri1 23 hours ago

Substream

Substream Magazine .@HaileeSteinfeld releases reflective new song, "Wrong Direction" https://t.co/wtCR9VXri1 1 day ago

gdcandrr

haileeSteinfeldPH RT @BTPRinc: .@HaileeSteinfeld drops new song ‘Wrong Direction’ about breakups and infidelity https://t.co/5NAkOthY14 via @ew #WrongDirect… 1 day ago

haileecrave

HS1 2020 RT @EW: Hailee Steinfeld drops new song 'Wrong Direction' about breakups and infidelity https://t.co/OaRbo1bVfs 1 day ago

CurtisLHudson2

Curtis L. Hudson Hailee Steinfeld Releases Lyric Video for ‘Wrong Direction’ https://t.co/jIa9762Mkn @popcrush 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hailee Steinfeld sparks rumours of ex Niall Horan's infidelity with new song [Video]Hailee Steinfeld sparks rumours of ex Niall Horan's infidelity with new song

Hailee Steinfeld has sparked rumours that her ex-boyfriend Niall Horan cheated on her, after releasing what appeared to be a diss track called Wrong Direction.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:47Published

Ja Rule Releases New Song 'For Your Real Entertainment (FYRE)' | Billboard News [Video]Ja Rule Releases New Song 'For Your Real Entertainment (FYRE)' | Billboard News

Ja jokes about the $100 million lawsuit he was dismissed from, not giving attendees refunds, and more.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.