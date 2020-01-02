Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pope Francis apologizes for slapping woman’s hand

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Pope Francis apologizes for slapping woman’s hand

Pope Francis apologizes for slapping woman’s hand

“I apologize for the bad example yesterday … sometimes even I lose patience,” Pope Francis apologized after slapping a woman’s hand while greeting pilgrims at the Vatican
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pope Francis Apologizes After Slapping Woman's Hand

Pope Francis is speaking out to apologize after he slapped at a woman’s hand. The 83-year-old head...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsCTV NewsWorldNewsUSATODAY.comPremium Times NigeriaSeattle TimesReuters


Pope Francis slapped a woman on the hand when she grabbed him in St. Peter's Square

Pope Francis lost his patience and slapped a woman on the hand after she grabbed him while he greeted...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsCTV NewsWorldNewsFOXNews.comPremium Times NigeriaMediaiteDaily Record



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pope Francis Apologises For Slapping Woman’s Hand [Video]Pope Francis Apologises For Slapping Woman’s Hand

Pope Francis has apologised after he had a difficult encounter with a pilgrim on New Year’s Eve at the Vatican. While the pontiff greeted the large crowd a woman reached out and grabbed his hand,..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Pope Francis gets pulled by woman during walk in Vatican City [Video]Pope Francis gets pulled by woman during walk in Vatican City

Pope Francis walked through the square in Vatican City to go see the large Nativity scene set up. During his walk, a woman grabbed his hand and yanked him toward her. According to Reuters, the Pope..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.