The Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic Is Coming To Minnesota

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:02s
Kate Raddatz reports on what the event will look like in Target Field (2:02).

WCCO 4 News At Noon - January 2, 2019
Wild at Target: 2021 NHL Winter Classic headed to Minnesota

DALLAS (AP) — The 2021 NHL Winter Classic will be hosted by the Minnesota Wild at Target Field, the...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



