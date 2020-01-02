MDA Change 1/2/20

Global  

Mississippi will need a new economic developer to lure businesses to the state.
Mississippi will need a new economic developer to lure businesses to the state.

// glenn mccullough jr. is stepping down as executive director of the mississippi development authority on january 30th.

// in a statement, mccullough says he will return to the private sector but gave no specific details on his future.

// development of continental tire and two amazon fulfillment centers are notable projects during mccullough's tenure.

// he was once chairman of the tennessee valley authority and mayor of tupelo.




