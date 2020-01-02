Homebuying 2020

Read, do not us the sound new year, new you, or how about a new house?

A recent survey reveals that homeownership is becoming a reality for many people.

National association of realtors found that first-time buyers, 37% of them were millennials and i don't think this is a trend that's going to stop.

If you are worried about mortgage costs, here's advice to ease concerns.

There are calculators online that can get you to an appropriate number the rule of thumb is to try to keep your housing costs to no more than 28 to 30% of your take-home pay.

As far as the mortgage goes could you imagine that your mortgage comes due today?

What adjustments would you be able to make?

Imagining as if you had to pay this mortgage now.

I partnered with chase home lending and we found that 70% of millennials would be willing to make some changes in their spending.

Bottom line is you don't have to deprive yourself.

You don't have to entirely quit from these expenses but it is about making smarter decisions.