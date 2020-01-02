Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Homebuying 2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
Homebuying 2020New Year, New You? How about "New House"?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Homebuying 2020

Read, do not us the sound new year, new you, or how about a new house?

A recent survey reveals that homeownership is becoming a reality for many people.

National association of realtors found that first-time buyers, 37% of them were millennials and i don't think this is a trend that's going to stop.

If you are worried about mortgage costs, here's advice to ease concerns.

There are calculators online that can get you to an appropriate number the rule of thumb is to try to keep your housing costs to no more than 28 to 30% of your take-home pay.

As far as the mortgage goes could you imagine that your mortgage comes due today?

What adjustments would you be able to make?

Imagining as if you had to pay this mortgage now.

I partnered with chase home lending and we found that 70% of millennials would be willing to make some changes in their spending.

Bottom line is you don't have to deprive yourself.

You don't have to entirely quit from these expenses but it is about making smarter decisions.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

leegrouploans

James E. Lee Jr. Being productive has a lot to do with the environment around, so make a convenient office space for working from ho… https://t.co/XYFzDP9q11 29 seconds ago

olivier_cindy

Cindy Olivier Condos will likely require the least amount of maintenance to buy and live in. #REtips #homebuying… https://t.co/FYE5DhkZxr 1 minute ago

DenverRealtyPro

Scott Beard I'm here to make the homebuying process go smoothly so you don't have to worry. Interested in buying a home? Send m… https://t.co/m9b9ffiE2i 2 minutes ago

DavidBraunJr

CHICAGO MORTGAGE BROKER 🤳🏻 The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.72% during the week ending Jan. 2, down two basis points from the previo… https://t.co/HhgaGC938K 7 minutes ago

LindaChafey

Linda Chafey Realtor I'm here to make the homebuying process go smoothly so you don't have to worry. Interested in buying a home? Send m… https://t.co/vRjm2IsIYG 8 minutes ago

DOMfromNEDC

Damon M. Jackson RT @CapTitle: MT @massrealty: #HomeBuying #TaxDeductions: 🔥 What's Tax Deductible Buying a House. 📄✏️ #realtor #realestate #realestatetips… 12 minutes ago

LifeInBonita

🌴TheGriffithGroup🌴 Bonita Springs Home buying & Vacation Itinerary 1 of 12 #swfl #bonitasprings #lifeinbonitasprings #vacation… https://t.co/qeuwsHNrqI 15 minutes ago

UsajRealty

Usaj Realty Low-Stress Landlording—Yes, It's Possible! | https://t.co/7RRrZuF1i9 @BiggerPockets #Denver #Denverneighborhood… https://t.co/g3EaUFMVzK 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.