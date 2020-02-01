New Year Travel Period 1/2/20

Three people died on mississippi highways over the new year's holiday enforcement period.

// state troopers say the deadly accidents happened in marshall, lamar and jasper counties on december 31.

// more than 35 hundred tickets were written by the mississippi highway patrol on new year's eve and new year's day.

// troop g in starkville made 24 d-u-i arrests, the most of any patrol station in the state.

// troop f in new albany had the second highest with 18.

// those same mhp districts had some of the fewest reported crashes during the two day period.