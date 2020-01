The fun stories

IT'S THE 55THANNUAL "TOILETBOWL CLASSIC."PHOTOJOURNALISTJERRY IMIG WASTHERE TO CAPTUREALL THE SIGHTS ANDSOUNDS.A THREE-YEAR-OLDIN TENNESSEE LOOKSFORWARD TO SEEINGHIS NEIGHBORHOODGARBAGE MEN EVERYWEEK.AND AFTER ASKINGHIS MOM TOSURPRISE THEM WITHCOOKIES FORCHRISTMAS... THEYBROUGHT HIM A VERYSPECIAL PRESENT ONTHEIR NEXT VISIT.MEET LITTLE WYATTHAGAN!HE GAVE THE MENCOOKIES AND THEYTREATED HIM TO HISVERY OWN GARBAGETRUCK!LITTLE DID HEKNOW..THEHIGHLIGHT OF HISMORNING IS ALSO THEBEST PART OF THEIRS."(SOT: Leslie Hagan /Mother:21-:27)"He thinks of them asheroes.

He sees them intheir big machines andthey come in and they'relifting heavy things andthey're always giving himhigh fives and they talk tohim.""WYATT'S MOM SAYSTHE TOY HAS ADEEPER MEANINGBECAUSE OF THE MENWHO GAVE IT TO HIM.IT'S TIME TO LETYOUR INNER NERDFLAG FLY HIGH -- IT'SNATIONAL SCIENCEFICTION DAY!SUCCESSFULFRANCHISES LIKE"STAR TREK," "STARWARS" AND "BLACKMIRROR" SHOW JUSTHOW POPULAR THEGENRE IS.CABLE T-V,STREAMING SERVICESAND E-BOOKS GIVEYOU ACCESS TOMORE SCI-FI CONTENTTHAN YOU CAN SHAKEA STICK AT.THE DEFINITION OFSCI-FI IS ALSO RATHERLOOSE -- SOMEPEOPLE CONSIDERCERTAIN SUPER-HEROAND HORRORSTORIES TO FALLWITHIN THECATEGORY.JUST REMEMBER TOHONOR SOME OF THEORIGINATORS.THE REASONNATIONAL SCI-FI DAYFALLS ON JANUARYSECOND IS BECAUSEIT'S ISAAC ASIMOV'SBIRTHDAY.THE AMERICANAUTHOR WAS ONE OFTHE MOSTCELEBRATED SCI-FIWRITERS OF ALL TIME.A Flood Warning is ineffect for the time beingin Oconto due to an icejam.The New Year started offquiet and mild!!Wednesday was the 13