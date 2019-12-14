Scott Ferguson Financial Solutions for the New Year

Scott ferguson with financial concepts, and today we're talking all about financial solutions for the new year, or should we say resolutions, because we always think we're going to start off well and we do- scott ferguson: that's right.

Troy: ... but then come march, t falls apart.

Scott ferguson: well, that's right.

That's why you've got to have that midyear checkup too, right?

Troy: okay.

Scott ferguson: you've got to have the resolution, then you've got to check on it and follow up through it.

Troy: why is it so important to come and see you maybe november, december, before the new year to plan out our year?

Scott ferguson: well, i think it's very important, the beginning of the new year is a great time to start, right?

Because it's a clean slate, right?

Troy: yeah.

Scott ferguson: so whatever happened in the year prior, we can kind of wash that away and say, "hey, we're going to do this this year."

Right?

We're going to stick to our savings goals, we're going to stick to our retirement planning goals, those kinds of things.

It's a great place to put that foundation in place and then start holding yourself accountable.

We joked a second ago about that midyear checkup, but you can't just make the resolution and never think about it again, right?

It's got to have some kind of actionable process behind it where you're going to check on it and follow up on it throughout the year.

Troy: okay, look, we all do, we all join gyms, we're all going to go on a diet or start a new fitness regime, and we all get given tips on how to keep going.

What are your tips on where to start?

Scott ferguson: you've got to start where you are, right?

So some of us are going to have a good foundation, while others may not have that foundation that we can carry forward from the year prior.

So each of us are going to start where we are when it comes to our resolution.

So determine, what are your goals?

What do you want to achieve this year?

Right?

Do you want to focus more on saving and building up your retirement nest egg?

Or is 2020 going to be the year that you're going to look to eliminate debt, start chipping away at that?

Scott ferguson: so whatever it may be, we have to start determining what is the goal, what are we trying to achieve?

Troy: well, how do we ... look, and the reason why i'm saying this is because i'm sure everyone at home is agreeing with me right now, scott.

We want it to be well.

We want to set some realistic goals, right?

Scott ferguson: right.

They have to be realistic.

Troy: they can't be, "i'm going to put 30% of my salary away every week," because things happen.

Scott ferguson: that's right.

Troy: so what do you call a realistic goal for just the everyday person?

Scott ferguson: well, for each person it's going to be different, right?

Because each person's going to have different income, different salary, different debt levels.

It's all going to vary, but you've got to make sure that it's realistic to you.

Like for me, it wouldn't be realistic for me to say that i'm going to save a million dollars this year.

Right?

That's not feasible.

Right?

But i could say that i'm going to save 10- troy: well, it depends how much you earn, scott.

Scott ferguson: well, we're being realistic here, right?

That that's not feasible for me to do that.

But what we can say is that we can say, "you know what?

I could look to save 10 to 15% of my income."

That would be a realistic expectation.

For other folks, it could be, "i want to chip away at credit card debt."

Maybe you've got $10,000 or $15,000 in credit card debt, and over the course of this next year, you want to chip away at that.

Maybe doing $500 a month, $700 a month, whatever it may be, chipping away at that to get that debt to go away.

Scott ferguson: