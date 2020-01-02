'A Quiet Place Part II' Trailer Unveils New Terrors | THR News

The Abbott family will venture further afield in the sequel, which will also see the introduction of characters played by Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

Newscenter PHL RT @InqPOP : Can the family survive another attack? https://t.co/QuxE9Rri3d 2 hours ago

RedbonePrincess1 RT @ELLEmagazine : The movie is out March 20, 2020. https://t.co/RcvURZ4j7G 18 minutes ago

rebecca wimer Looks promising! — ‘ #AQuietPlace Part 2’ First Trailer: #JohnKrasinski Returns With Unnerving Horror Sequel https://t.co/YSltxhx9yP 16 minutes ago