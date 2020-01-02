Global  

Several dead, thousands caught in flooding in Indonesian capital

Several dead, thousands caught in flooding in Indonesian capital

Rainfall, more than three times the average amount, recorded in Jakarta and West Java resulting in deadly flooding.
Several dead, thousands caught in flooding in Indonesia's Jakarta

Rainfall, more than three times the average amount, recorded in Jakarta and West Java resulting in...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •Indian Express•Seattle Times•WorldNews•Hindu


Indonesia floods leave nearly 30 dead, several missing

Indonesia floods leave nearly 30 dead, several missingJAKARTA: Indonesia’s disaster agency warned on Thursday of more deaths after torrential rains...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •SBS



Residents of Jakarta jump into floodwater for a swim as Indonesian capital hit by torrential rains [Video]Residents of Jakarta jump into floodwater for a swim as Indonesian capital hit by torrential rains

This video shows residents of Jakarta, Indonesia making the best of the bad weather by going for a swim in floodwater on January 1. On Tuesday night Jakarta experienced its worst rainfall in over a..

Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods [Video]Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods

The death toll from flash floods and landslides in and around Indonesia’s capital Jakarta reached at least 21 on Thursday, with more heavy rain forecast, authorities said. The floods are the worst..

