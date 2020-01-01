Global  

Trump Out-Raises All Democratic Candidates In 4th Quarter Of 2019

Trump Out-Raises All Democratic Candidates In 4th Quarter Of 2019

Trump Out-Raises All Democratic Candidates In 4th Quarter Of 2019

Candidates are required to file quarterly fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission.
Trump campaign says it raised $46 million in 4th quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign said Thursday that it raised $46 million in...
Seattle Times

Bernie Sanders says he would raise over $1bn if he gets presidential nomination

Bernie Sanders says he would raise over $1bn if he gets presidential nominationDemocratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has told supporters that his campaign has more donors...
WorldNews


Newsy

Newsy Fourth quarter fundraising numbers are rolling in, and Trump is coming out on top. https://t.co/iDiORfxq7K 4 minutes ago

1776DEFEATS1984

FAGS 4 TRUMP...Civil Rights Are 4 Civil People Bernie Sanders leads Democratic 2020 field with $34.5 million in fundraising in final quarter; Trump raises $46 mil… https://t.co/rPnV1CJ2mT 17 minutes ago

brianh03253

Brian So what... @realDonaldTrump raises $46M while the #Democratic candidates raised $101+M. Maybe the authors of the… https://t.co/q1vkFFAyH7 18 minutes ago

PistolVanBuren

Pistol Van Buren 👀 I see lots of people here on Twitter focusing on campaign contributions to the various Democratic candidates, so I'… https://t.co/9J7ir1nmGd 2 hours ago

JWN44316439

Figuratively @SenSanders raised $34.5 million versus Trump's $46 million. But Trump is unopposed and an incumbent raising large-… https://t.co/gdjLZH2cqo 2 hours ago

Sandersbot1000

Sanders Socialismbot 1000 RT @_1BUV: Fresh from his heart attack – but still deemed healthy enough to be President by his doctor – socialist Vermont Senator #Bernie… 3 hours ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 Fresh from his heart attack – but still deemed healthy enough to be President by his doctor – socialist Vermont Sen… https://t.co/f0PRhSLS5O 3 hours ago

ryanfraase

Ryan Fraase RT @CNBC: The Trump campaign raised $46 million in Q4, it announced today — dwarfing any quarterly total announced by Democratic candidates… 3 hours ago


Bernie Sanders Ends 2019 With $34.5 Million Fundraising [Video]Bernie Sanders Ends 2019 With $34.5 Million Fundraising

Sen. Bernie Sanders has set the pace for other 2020 Democrats in terms of fundraising, bringing in $34.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Vermont senator on Wednesday said his campaign has..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32

Who Benefits From Castro Dropping Out [Video]Who Benefits From Castro Dropping Out

Julián Castro quit the 2020 Democratic primary. The dropout comes just weeks to go until votes begin. Business Insider says he had trouble getting name recognition, in part because of DNC debate..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37

