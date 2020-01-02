Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'Really Proud Of' Julián Castro

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'Really Proud Of' Julián Castro

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'Really Proud Of' Julián Castro

Several prominent Democrats praised former HUD secretary Julián Castro on Thursday shortly after he announced the end of his 2020 presidential bid.

Ocasio-Cortez, who has celebrated Castro's policy positions on issues including immigration, said she was "proud of" his campaign, which she called an "act of service" to the progressive cause.

Sens.

Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, both 2020 candidates, thanked Castro for his contributions to the policy debate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'really proud of' Julián Castro [Video]Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'really proud of' Julián Castro

Several prominent Democrats praised former HUD secretary Julián Castro on Thursday shortly after he announced the end of his 2020 presidential bid. Ocasio-Cortez, who has celebrated Castro's policy..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Ocasio-Cortez: 'I'm Really Proud Of' Julián Castro [Video]Ocasio-Cortez: 'I'm Really Proud Of' Julián Castro

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praised Julián Castro.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.