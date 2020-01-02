Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'Really Proud Of' Julián Castro

Several prominent Democrats praised former HUD secretary Julián Castro on Thursday shortly after he announced the end of his 2020 presidential bid.

Ocasio-Cortez, who has celebrated Castro's policy positions on issues including immigration, said she was "proud of" his campaign, which she called an "act of service" to the progressive cause.

Sens.

Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, both 2020 candidates, thanked Castro for his contributions to the policy debate.