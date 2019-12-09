Global  

STATE POLICE TRAVELER SAFETY

STATE POLICE TRAVELER SAFETY
STATE POLICE TRAVELER SAFETY

A*very happy new year's eve to you tonight.

Thanks for joining us?

I'm macleod hageman.

We are hours away from ringing in the new year?

And preparations are well underway to celebrate this evening.

44news reporter erran huber is at hanie's corner?

Checking in with people before things pick up.

He joins us live with more.

Erran?

Ma?

It's the final countdown.

Haynie's corner is set to be one of the happening places for a happy new yea?

But it's also a big day for police across the tr?state.

Who are wanting people to have fun but stay safe.

"it can be a dangerous time of the year.

Last year in indiana, we had over 900 crashes that occurred on new year's eve and new year's day.

174 people were injured and unfortunately 4 people were killed."

So police officers are out in force as new y ears celebrations get underwa?

Trying to keep those across the tr?state from having their new year start with a bang.

But state law enforcement teams are taking different tactics to making sure the roadways stay safe.

While indiana state police won't be be holding sobriety checkpoint?

Kentucky state police will.

"what we intend on doing is saturating the known problematic areas within each of our communities.

But we're also planning on hosting road checks.

Obviously priority calls come first, but outside of that, proactive patrol is our second.

So we plan on doing more roadside checks, and monitor every car that comes through to ensure everyone who passes through a road check gets home safely."

And trooper corey king thinks it's had an impact "the good part to that is, typically we see less and less duis this time of year."

But both state police organizations will be putting their best efforts into safety despite the different approache?

Out in full force patrolling the streets and making sure those on the road aren't drinking and driving.

And that doesn't just extend to cars.

Those thinking of hopping on an ?scooter after a night out might attract the attention of police in the city.

And the consequence s can be the same as getting behind the wheel.

"people need to remember that if you get on one of these scooters, and you get on a public highway like franklin street, and you've been drinking, you can be arrested for drunk driving.

So you be very careful before you jump onto one of those scooters."

Troopers across the tr?stat?

Putting in some extra hours with one goal in min?

Making sure everyone gets home safely.

"call a friend, we have taxi services, or get a designated driver.

There's absolutely no reason to drink and drive."

And groups like logan's promise in evansville are offering a cod?

That will give free rides home.

Just enter loganspromis ?all one wor?into the lyft app for a 25 dollar credit.

Erran huber




EHuber44News

Erran Huber Police officers across the Tri-State are on patrol, taking different measures to make sure the roadways stay as saf… https://t.co/0twhruVdYY 2 days ago


