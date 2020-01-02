Best And Worst Diets For 2020, Ranked By Experts, With A Popular One Near Last

Who won the 2020 battle of the diets?

For the third year in a row, the well-researched Mediterranean diet KO’d the competition to win gold in US News and World Report’s 2020 ranking of best diets.

The report, released Thursday, is now in its 10th year.

Katie Johnston reports.