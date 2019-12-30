New Year Safety

Your surroundings.

As we prepare to enter 2020 in just hours residents throughout acadiana may be preparing for a night on the town, a night in with family or at church tonight.

Whatever your plans are, local authorities want to make sure you are bringing in the new year safely.

News 15's tiffany maddox has the story.

It's new year's eve and as you and the rest of acadiana prepare to bring in the new year, lafayette area authorities want to make sure you do it safely while abiding the law.

While you may be excited about entering twenty, twenty, local law enforcement want to make sure the community rings in the new year on a safe note.

They say while fireworks may be fun, they are illegal in the city of lafayette limits.

"so we encourge everyone to remember to not do that in the city limits, just for the safety of everyone.

Residents are close together and we don't want anything to happen and you can also get hurt."the lafayette fire department says if you do decide to break the rules, please be safe while doing so.

" there's always some safety concern because most of these fireworks are airborne and we don't know where they're gonns land.

So you gotta rad the directions, making sure that you fully understand how to set them off in the safest mannas as possible."

Corporal dugas says guns are also an issue.

" illegal discharge of a weapon can be a felony crime, so if you're caught doing that within the city limits or at all, you will be arrested adn it's jail time.

Drinking and driving is also a problem during new years.

Lpd asks residents to be on the lookout for impaired drivers.

" we can't fight the battle aganist impaired driving alone.

It takes the citizens, it takes the commnity to help us to ensure that our roads are safe.

So again we encourage everyone to drive sober and just be mindful during the holiday season."

In lafayette, tiffany maddox, news 15.

Lpd and the lafayette fire department are aksing anyone who sees impaired drivers, fires or any other suspicious activity this new year's to report it by calling 9-1-1.

