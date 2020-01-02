Global  

Meal for WWII Veterans

A restaurant is ending 2019 by honoring veterans and their families
Fisherman's-stnger-3 a rochester restaurant is ending 20-19 with a thank you to the nation's "greatest generation."

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live with the details.

Annalise?

Xxx fisherman's-lintro-4 amy - i'm at pasquales neighborhood pizzeria.

Local world war 2 veterans and their spouses or caregivers enjoyed lunch here today.

Xxx f-lpkg-1 lowerthird2line:meal for wwii veterans rochester, mn world war two veterans, their families and caregivers trickled into the reserved back room of pasquale's to enjoy a hot - cheesy meal together.

Pasquale's neighborhood pizza provided the new years eve meal for free.

The vets ate - visited with old friends - and received door prizes.

"how wonderful."

June and glenn miller are both world war two veterans.

After serving in the navy and marine corps, respectively, they met in art school after the war and got married.

Lunch vets-lpkg-4 "in june it will be 73 years.

Can you believe it?"

Lunch vets-lpkg-5 the millers are thankful to spend their new years eve enjoying a slice together.

The special lunch is meant to honor - thank - and remember world war 2 veterans.

"it's wonderful.

Anyone who does this sort of thing deserves a hurrah because they are honoring veterans."

Fisherman's-ltag-4 free transportation was arranged for veterans who needed a ride.

Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3.

/ thank you annalise.

Some of the veterans who attended took the honor flight to washington d-c in 20-11 to see the nation's world war 2 memorial.

/ tz1-vo-4 lowerthirdbanner:farewell




