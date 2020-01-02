Global  

Marriage Proposal Fireworks Gone Wrong Sparks Panic At Movie Theater

A New Jersey movie theater was evacuated when a man set off fireworks outside as part of a marriage proposal Wednesday night.

CBSN New York's Meg Baker reports.
