France's pension reform strike longest since 1968

They oppose plans by the government to merge the country's 42 pension systems into a single scheme and to phase out certain civil service advantages.View on euronews
Factbox: Where is France's pension reform strike being felt the hardest?

French trade unions disrupted rail services, cut power generation and brought tens of thousands of...
Reuters - Published

Tear gas vs rocks: Anti-pension reform & Yellow Vests protests get heated in France (VIDEOS)

Tear gas vs rocks: Anti-pension reform & Yellow Vests protests get heated in France (VIDEOS)Rallies against France’s pension reform and anti-government Yellow Vest protests have escalated...
WorldNews - Published


fromOnfim

Greetings from Onfim RT @activestills: PARIS, 11 January : Tens of thousands of protesters march against the French government's new pension reform plan. The na… 19 minutes ago

freundeskreisv

Freundeskreis Videoclips RT @labournettv: In France, the movement against the new pension reform has been taking place since the 5th of December 2019, and is gettin… 1 hour ago

activestills

Activestills PARIS, 11 January : Tens of thousands of protesters march against the French government's new pension reform plan.… https://t.co/7dumXUtwdk 2 hours ago

Anna231A

Dr Anne #LabourSocialist RT @Gerrrty: Lawyers in Dijon #France currently on strike against the governments pension reform #ReformeRetraites #Macron #GreveGenerale #… 3 hours ago

antounh

Henrique Antoun RT @NatCounterPunch: As the open-ended strike in France launched on December 5th against a neoliberal overhaul of the pension system contin… 4 hours ago

JavierCabrera36

Javier Cabrera RT @marxistJorge: The battle in France over Macron’s reactionary pension reform passed its 40th day on 13 January. https://t.co/Jdb9mLRQJX 4 hours ago

marxistJorge

Jorge Martin The battle in France over Macron’s reactionary pension reform passed its 40th day on 13 January. https://t.co/Jdb9mLRQJX 4 hours ago


Paris pension protests continue [Video]Paris pension protests continue

Paris pension protests continue

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:00Published

Protest against pension reform at Gare du Nord in Paris [Video]Protest against pension reform at Gare du Nord in Paris

Unions and workers protest against the government pension reform in the heart of Paris for the 24th day in a row. It is the longest general strike in France since 1986.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:38Published

