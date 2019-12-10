Global  

Raging wildfires and huge plumes of smoke in Lake Conjola, Australia

Raging wildfires and huge plumes of smoke in Lake Conjola, Australia

Raging wildfires and huge plumes of smoke in Lake Conjola, Australia

Thousands of tourists fled Australia's wildfire-ravaged eastern coast Thursday ahead of worsening conditionsView on euronews
Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian navy begins evacuating wildfire survivors [Video]Australian navy begins evacuating wildfire survivors

Australian authorities deployed military ships and aircraft to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires that have left at least 18 people dead nationwide and sent thousands of residents and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Sydney landmarks engulfed by smoky haze [Video]Sydney landmarks engulfed by smoky haze

Smoke haze continues to cover Sydney from ongoing wildfires. Wildfires have been burning near Australia's largest city for months. Rain is not forecast for the region.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

