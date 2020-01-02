Global  

Castro drops out of presidential race

Julian Castro, the grandson of a Mexican immigrant who became San Antonio mayor and a U.S. housing secretary, suspended his 2020 Democratic presidential run on Thursday.

Jillian Kitchener reports.
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro has dropped out of the Democratic...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •MediaiteeuronewsReuters IndiaSeattle TimesPremium Times NigeriaReutersAl JazeeraNPRNYTimes.comUSATODAY.comThe Age


Staunch LGBT+ ally Julián Castro announces his exit from race to be next US president

Julian Castro, the only Latino in the presidential race and a longtime LGBT+ ally, has announced...
PinkNews - Published


SellersTed

Ted Sellers RT @SellersTed: Julián Castro quits 2020 race with video listing 10 black and Hispanic 'victims of police… https://t.co/ZZQgagf4ef #seo #vl… 2 minutes ago

sherlybossycat

Sherly Bossycat 🇭🇹 RT @nprpolitics: Julián Castro, the former secretary of housing and urban development in the Obama administration, has dropped out of the 2… 4 minutes ago

LatAmFr

LatinAmericanFreedom RT @FDRLST: Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro ended his campaign for the 2020 Democratic nomination Thursday… 7 minutes ago

wwwcraysorcom

Tiffany RT @TrumpsPrettyWom: 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Julian Castro Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race 👏👏 Another One Bites the Dust.... I Never Liked @JulianCastr… 13 minutes ago

schestowitz

Dr. Roy Schestowitz (罗伊) Democrat [sic] #JuliánCastro Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race https://t.co/62RAiTr5hb 17 minutes ago

KandiKropp

❌ConservativeKandi-CA❌⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @BobRmhenry1: There goes the free tampons...... Julian Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race... https://t.co/HwBUyWASu3 20 minutes ago

jenzrevenge

Jen From Jersey RT @EarlOfEnough: 📌Listen up, (some) Democrats: 📌"Castro" wasn't my choice but I appreciate the dude and his supporters. 📌You want to use… 21 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 RT @cfcpac: Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race: Julian Castro, the grandson of a Mexican immigrant who became San... https://t.co/l… 26 minutes ago


Campaign 2020: Julian Castro Drop Out [Video]Campaign 2020: Julian Castro Drop Out

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro announced Thursday that's he dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:30Published

Julián Castro drops out of presidential race [Video]Julián Castro drops out of presidential race

Julián Castro dropped out of the 2020 presidential race on Thursday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:31Published

