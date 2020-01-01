Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Google system could improve breast cancer detection

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Google system could improve breast cancer detection

Google system could improve breast cancer detection

A Google artificial intelligence system proved as good as expert radiologists at predicting which women had breast cancer based on screening mammograms and showed promise at reducing errors, researchers in the United States and Britain reported.

Gavino Garay reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Study finds Google system could improve breast cancer detection

A Google artificial intelligence system proved as good as expert radiologists at predicting which...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostIndian ExpressSeekingAlphaWorldNewsFT.com


Google's AI can detect breast cancer more accurately than experts

DeepMind, a UK-based artificial intelligence company purchased by Google in 2014, has turned its...
engadget - Published Also reported by •SeekingAlphageek.comWorldNewsThe Next WebCBC.caFT.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

cybergenica

Daniel St.Pierre 📖🕊🛩👨‍🌾🏖🎣 🇨🇦🏒🍺 Google system could improve breast cancer detection https://t.co/8vKP49TeHr #OddNews 7 minutes ago

joelstein

J👁EL RT @randfish: How Google's head of international relations discovered the company had turned evil https://t.co/SMLWyixNCr I'm heartbroken r… 9 minutes ago

ATabarrok

Alex Tabarrok RT @ReutersScience: A Google artificial intelligence system proved as good as expert radiologists at detecting which women had breast cance… 11 minutes ago

rashidaldosari

rashid al dosari RT @Reuters: According to a new study, a Google artificial intelligence system has the potential to improve the accuracy of screening for b… 21 minutes ago

bastiano56

giuliano bastianello Chissà tra 50 anni ... Study finds Google system could improve breast cancer detection | The Japan Times https://t.co/VstLW3vFcR 24 minutes ago

JoaoPGSabino

João Sabino Study finds Google system could improve breast cancer detection https://t.co/TPFX9O3Ewb 32 minutes ago

NowNews99

Now新闻 Study Finds Google AI System Could Improve Breast Cancer Detection https://t.co/d8Sytjq0Gk https://t.co/FI4W4qPY3r 43 minutes ago

bsdscn

星云资讯 Study Finds Google AI System Could Improve Breast Cancer Detection https://t.co/PQkNfODwRQ https://t.co/bjjQDRWr6M 44 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Google AI Detects Breast Cancer More Accurately Than Doctors [Video]Google AI Detects Breast Cancer More Accurately Than Doctors

Google AI Detects Breast Cancer More Accurately Than Doctors. The accuracy of the artificial intelligence system was tested through a study published in the scientific journal, ‘Nature'. The study..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.