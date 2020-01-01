Google system could improve breast cancer detection 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:21s - Published Google system could improve breast cancer detection A Google artificial intelligence system proved as good as expert radiologists at predicting which women had breast cancer based on screening mammograms and showed promise at reducing errors, researchers in the United States and Britain reported. Gavino Garay reports.

