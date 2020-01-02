Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:56s - Published Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, as Turkey launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan via Istanbul. Joe Davies reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn - Lebanese judicial source Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, a...

Reuters - Published 8 hours ago



Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for ex-Nissan boss Ghosn Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn,...

Reuters - Published 19 minutes ago



