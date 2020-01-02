Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn

Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, as Turkey launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan via Istanbul.

Joe Davies reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn - Lebanese judicial source

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, a...
Reuters - Published

Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for ex-Nissan boss Ghosn

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn,...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JLRoss5

J L Ross ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @AgentApplebutt2: Lebanon Interpol issues wanted notice aka Red Alert for Carlos Ghosn after his escape from Japan https://t.co/lsBt0Mty… 46 seconds ago

cannoneerno4

Cannoneer No. 4 RT @Reuters: Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn - Lebanese judicial source. Read more: https://t.… 2 minutes ago

jondknight

Jonathan Knight Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn - France 24 https://t.co/YtTJdlQGXA 3 minutes ago

FactsnOpinion1

FactsnOpinions Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for disgraced Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn – reports https://t.co/LWQyIHo8k3… https://t.co/mxQ0R8KSrr 8 minutes ago

AgentApplebutt2

Montana🕊Agent Applebutt Lebanon Interpol issues wanted notice aka Red Alert for Carlos Ghosn after his escape from Japan https://t.co/lsBt0Mtym7 11 minutes ago

rashidaldosari

rashid al dosari RT @WSJ: Lebanon says it received an Interpol arrest notice for former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn https://t.co/1fqTitAuF6 12 minutes ago

ahmad44728954

احمد بن محفوظ RT @CNBCi: Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn, https://t.co/U43ummNoMB 13 minutes ago

Beauty4Ashes_1

In§pire Life Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn https://t.co/1QvW0HuRuu 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.