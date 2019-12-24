Global  

Dog Rescued from Frigid Waters

Occurred on January 1, 2020 / Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA Info from Licensor: "I was riding my bike, when I saw the dog in the river, so I called 911.

The dog started swimming down stream, so I went further down stream to a train bridge and climbed underneath the tracks to get closer to the water.

Laying on my stomach, I reached over the break wall and pulled the dog out of the water by the scruff (no collar).

I then lifted the dog up onto the train bridge and carried it to the street, where I sat in the street, hugged it for warmth and waited for the police officer to arrive.

Thanks to the people who stopped to help, offering up towels and hoodies to dry the dog off."
