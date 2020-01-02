Miley Cyrus approached to star in Suzi Quatro biopic

Miley Cyrus approached to star in Suzi Quatro biopic The 69-year-old music legend has revealed that she has asked Miley to portray her in the movie documenting her glittering career.

Suzi Quatro on 'Good Morning Britain: Suzi is heavily involved with the casting and screenplay.

