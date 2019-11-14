Wildfire Kills Nearly 500 Million Animals 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:48s - Published Wildfire Kills Nearly 500 Million Animals The death toll includes up to 8,000 koalas, which were already considered vulnerable to extinction.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Australia wildfires: More than half a billion animals and plants killed as glaciers turn black The wildfire crisis ravaging Australia has wreaked environmental havoc since it began in September,...

WorldNews - Published 11 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Lisa Williams Ⓥ Wildfire Kills Nearly 500 Million Animals https://t.co/9j9knS40os https://t.co/MdS2fqz9wx 28 minutes ago EcoInternet Wildfire Kills Nearly 500 Million Animals: HuffPost https://t.co/v9fwCkFyy1 #wildlife MORE w/ EcoSearch - news:… https://t.co/fnVPbiQAZ7 50 minutes ago Evie Marom RT @GreenEnergyNews: Wildfire Kills Nearly 500 Million Animals https://t.co/IoOHMSaSLP https://t.co/gSFzmXCZN3 53 minutes ago Powers🖖🏻 RT @HuffPostAU: Wildfire Kills Nearly 500 Million Animals https://t.co/QyX7gHbAGC 55 minutes ago HuffPost Australia Wildfire Kills Nearly 500 Million Animals https://t.co/QyX7gHbAGC 1 hour ago Green Energy News Wildfire Kills Nearly 500 Million Animals https://t.co/IoOHMSaSLP https://t.co/gSFzmXCZN3 1 hour ago