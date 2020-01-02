Google AI Detects Breast Cancer More Accurately Than Doctors

The accuracy of the artificial intelligence system was tested through a study published in the scientific journal, ‘Nature'.

The study had the system analyze tens of thousands of mammograms from women in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The system was able to detect cancer more accurately than doctors despite working with less information, such as prior mammograms or patient history.

The test showed the program reduced false negatives by 9.4 percent for U.S. subjects and 2.7 percent for U.K. subjects compared to human experts.

The findings are significant as the American Cancer Society reports that one in five breast cancers goes undiagnosed.