Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

6pm New Year's Day Baby

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
6pm New Year's Day Baby6pm New Year's Day Baby
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

6pm New Year's Day Baby

The first st.

Joseph baby of the new decade... meet baby malakai...he was born at 12:10 this afternoon.

The little boy weighed 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

His parents, miranda and giuseppe say the new year's birthday wasn't planned, but they're excited for him to be the first local baby of 20-20.

And his mother says little malakai's name came in a very unique way... (sot "honestly came to me in a dream...yep.

I was just laying there taking a nap and i was like his name is malakai, i just know it.

He named himself.") the parents say malakai's nickname will be 'kai.'

Their newborn will grow up to be a kansas city chiefs fan like the rest of the family.

(sot)



Recent related news from verified sources

Yeovil's first baby of the decade born on New Year's Day completes Somerset family of seven

Yeovil's first baby of the decade born on New Year's Day completes Somerset family of seven'I've now had five children over three decades, this is my last one'
Western Gazette - Published

The cute, curious and cuddly babies born at our zoos this year

The cute, curious and cuddly babies born at our zoos this yearThe Herald meets some of the newest and cutest residents in New Zealand's zoos Most zebras are known...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

sindimarku

Sindi RT @MissMalinSara: Goodnight World. If you’ve entered January feeling sad, and still not motivated. NO PRESSURE. Keep going. Keep breathing… 2 seconds ago

SportsLineNews

SLN Crowder!! You did it!! You did it!! You did it AGAIN!! HAPPY NEW YEAR!! Congrats on the baby!! @OfficialCrowder… https://t.co/VbU4KJCtYx 6 seconds ago

MariaCMorrow

Maria C. Morrow Glad my sister got to catch a New Year baby! https://t.co/Io6LRHu0ck 8 seconds ago

streamsmthrns

emma| GIVE EM HELL KID LIVE RT @covermejumpsuit: it’s baby joseph’s birth year https://t.co/8GtcqrXwJN 28 seconds ago

Haqanwar

Anwar Haq RT @CovenantCA: Baby Madilyn was due on Christmas Day. She made her parents wait until New Year’s. https://t.co/pQJ83bnKvA #yeg 28 seconds ago

No1Hollyfreedom

🎶💙 ᕼOᒪᒪY'ᔕ GOT TᕼE ᗷᒪᑌEᔕ [email protected] @PsychicHealerC Hi Blossom! What a sweet baby you are. Pretty sure, she wanted you to have it mom. (shakes head no)… https://t.co/tI5nY8wvXe 34 seconds ago

almasita__

Alma RT @Mariesther__: God really outdid himself when he gave me you as a best friend. thankyou for all the years of endless love and support. F… 38 seconds ago

Queen2686

The Real MekkaDaDiva RT @TheGoodDeath: According the to Washington Post, Death Positivity is IN for 2020, baby. (shoutout to all of us haggard oldsters trying… 41 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police: Bucks County Man Arrested For Raping, Beating Woman He Held Captive [Video]Police: Bucks County Man Arrested For Raping, Beating Woman He Held Captive

Hilltown police say a Bucks County man is behind bars for beating and raping a woman he held captive on New Year's Day. Curtis Fish, 48, of Hilltown, was arrested and charged with rape, kidnapping and..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:33Published

Blue Ivy Carter's Appearance Criticized by Journalists [Video]Blue Ivy Carter's Appearance Criticized by Journalists

Blue Ivy Carter's Appearance Criticized by Journalists . Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to share photos of herself celebrating New Year's Eve with Beyoncé and her daughter, Blue..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.