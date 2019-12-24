6pm New Year's Day Baby

The first st.

Joseph baby of the new decade... meet baby malakai...he was born at 12:10 this afternoon.

The little boy weighed 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

His parents, miranda and giuseppe say the new year's birthday wasn't planned, but they're excited for him to be the first local baby of 20-20.

And his mother says little malakai's name came in a very unique way... (sot "honestly came to me in a dream...yep.

I was just laying there taking a nap and i was like his name is malakai, i just know it.

He named himself.") the parents say malakai's nickname will be 'kai.'

Their newborn will grow up to be a kansas city chiefs fan like the rest of the family.

