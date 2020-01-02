Global  

Bernie Sanders Ends 2019 With $34.5 Million Fundraising

Sen.

Bernie Sanders has set the pace for other 2020 Democrats in terms of fundraising, bringing in $34.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Vermont senator on Wednesday said his campaign has received 5 million individual contributions, which he said was "more contributions than any campaign has received at this point in a presidential election in the history of our country." Sanders has raised over $96 million since he launched his campaign in February.
