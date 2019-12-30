Global  

Tesla to deliver China-made Model 3s Jan. 7

Tesla to deliver China-made Model 3s Jan. 7

Tesla to deliver China-made Model 3s Jan. 7

Tesla will deliver its first China-made Model 3 sedans to the public on January 7 at an event at its Shanghai plant.

Fred Katayama reports.
Tesla says will start delivering China-made Model 3s to public on Jan. 7

Tesla Inc will deliver its first China-made Model 3 sedans to the public on Jan. 7 at an event at its...
Reuters - Published

Tesla's Shanghai delivery highlights China's full-speed opening-up

Shahghai, Jan 2 (IANS) Tesla's Model 3 delivery in Shanghai has shown that China's opening-up is in...
Sify - Published


copperkipper

copperkipper RT @ReutersBiz: .@Tesla said it will deliver its first China-made Model 3 sedans to the public on Jan. 7 at an event at its Shanghai plant… 9 minutes ago

freddiethekat

Fred Katayama Tesla will deliver Model 3 sedans made-in-China to the public on Jan. 7. https://t.co/mpleJB8139 @ReutersBiz $TSLA 27 minutes ago

ghost_scot

Scot Work "Tesla Shares are trading higher after the company said it would deliver a second batch of china made model 3S on J… https://t.co/L9pbhOGsGS 1 hour ago

rashidaldosari

rashid al dosari RT @Reuters: .@Tesla said it will deliver its first China-made Model 3 sedans to the public on Jan. 7 at an event at its Shanghai plant htt… 1 hour ago

edwardslea2008

Leanne Edwards Are these all-electric cars???????? Tesla Inc will deliver its first China-made Model 3 sedans to the public on J… https://t.co/AYKhVcDf1s 2 hours ago

PK2451167992

PK24 RT @Automotive_News: Tesla to deliver China-made Model 3s on Jan. 7 https://t.co/24TjFJce5l https://t.co/PGld7X4xfE 2 hours ago


Wall Street slips from record highs [Video]Wall Street slips from record highs

Wall Street's major stock indexes slipped from record highs Monday as investors booked profits from gains made this month after the United States and China reached a trade deal. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published

Tesla delivers first China-made Model 3 sedans [Video]Tesla delivers first China-made Model 3 sedans

Tesla has started delivering Model 3 electric cars built at its Shanghai factory in just under a year since it began work on the $2 billion plant, a record for global automakers in China. David Pollard..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published

