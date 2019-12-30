Tesla to deliver China-made Model 3s Jan. 7 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:10s - Published Tesla to deliver China-made Model 3s Jan. 7 Tesla will deliver its first China-made Model 3 sedans to the public on January 7 at an event at its Shanghai plant. Fred Katayama reports.

