Will Army recruitment advert boost soldier numbers?

Social media addicts, gym lovers and even binge drinkers are all being targeted in the British Army's new advertising campaign to boost recruitment.

It centres around building self-confidence in potential recruits, hopes to continue the success of a similar effort 12 months ago - which saw a record number of applications.

But despite that, the size of Britain's armed forces last year continued to fall, for the ninth year in a row.