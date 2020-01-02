Global  

Amazon Threatens to Fire Outspoken Critics of Its Environmental Policies

Two employees of the e-commerce behemoth have been accused by the company of violating its external communications policy.

A letter sent to the employees warned them to "review the policy again and in the future anytime you may consider speaking about Amazon’s business in a public forum.".

The letter further stated that if they continued to violate the policy, it could “result in formal corrective action, up to and including termination of your employment with Amazon.”.

The two employees in question are a user-experience designer and a software development engineer.

In Oct., they released a joint statement criticizing Amazon for its contribution to climate change.

Specifically, they criticized the company's exploration of oil and gas companies to aid its own cloud computing business.

It’s our moral responsibility to speak up — regardless of Amazon’s attempt to censor us — especially when climate poses such an unprecedented threat to humanity, Maren Costa, Amazon UX Designer, via 'The Washington Post'
